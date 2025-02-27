Minister Kirmani distributes cattle heads among 200 women, Rs 1 billion to buy more animals

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday distributed cattle heads among 200 deserving women under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Livestock Asset program, here on Thursday.
He announced that more cattle heads worth Rs 1 billion were being acquired to expand the scope of the program to benefit more destitute women.
Legislators Osama Fayyaz Leghari, Rana Saleem Hanif, Osama Fazal, Chaudhry Zia Ur Rehman, former provincial minister Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha, Secretary Livestock Saqib Ali Ateel besides Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, ADCR Khalid Abbas Siyal, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ehsanul Haq and others were present at the Government Model High school.
As many as 200 women received cattle heads after they emerged successful in a draw.
The minister said that it was the first of its kind initiative in the history of Punjab taken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide assistance to widowed and divorced women.
He said, he had reached Khanewal to hand over livestock assets to deserving women, adding that the credit for launching innovative initiatives and reforms for well being of the impoverished went to former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
A sum of Rs 5000 would also be provided for feed for the cows and calves, he added.
The minister said that the government fulfilled its promises within a year and expressed optimism that a visible change would be witnessed in the socio-economic conditions within next four years. He said, steps were being taken to improve livestock production in accordance with meat demand. He added that livestock officials would continue to check the animals regularly under the Livestock Asset program.
Legislators said that the whole process was carried out in a transparent manner. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman also spoke on the occasion. Minister and legislators also witnessed the cattle heads at the ceremony.
