LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

He stated that today was a day to offer gratitude and thanksgiving.On May 28,1998, Pakistan emerged on the world map as a Muslim nuclear power.

He emphasized that nuclear technology has made the country’s defense impregnable and Pakistan’s nuclear capability has maintained the balance of power in South Asia.

The minister added that Pakistan today holds superiority over its adversary,India,in modern warfare technology and weaponry.

Referring to the recent conflict,he recalled that India conducted an airstrike on Pakistan on May 7,which was met with a bold and decisive response from the Pakistan Army.

He praised the entire nation for standing firmly united with the Pakistan Armed Forces(PAF) during this critical time.

Minister Kirmani called upon the nation to renew its commitment,emphasizing that unity and solidarity were the true sources of strength.

On the diplomatic front,he affirmed that Pakistan has successfully conveyed to the world its stance as a peace-loving nation and warned that this peaceful nature should not be mistaken for weakness.