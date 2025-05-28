- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister Kirmani highlights Pakistan's strength on Youm e Takbeer, calls for national unity
Minister Kirmani Highlights Pakistan's Strength On Youm E Takbeer, Calls For National Unity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.
He stated that today was a day to offer gratitude and thanksgiving.On May 28,1998, Pakistan emerged on the world map as a Muslim nuclear power.
He emphasized that nuclear technology has made the country’s defense impregnable and Pakistan’s nuclear capability has maintained the balance of power in South Asia.
The minister added that Pakistan today holds superiority over its adversary,India,in modern warfare technology and weaponry.
Referring to the recent conflict,he recalled that India conducted an airstrike on Pakistan on May 7,which was met with a bold and decisive response from the Pakistan Army.
He praised the entire nation for standing firmly united with the Pakistan Armed Forces(PAF) during this critical time.
Minister Kirmani called upon the nation to renew its commitment,emphasizing that unity and solidarity were the true sources of strength.
On the diplomatic front,he affirmed that Pakistan has successfully conveyed to the world its stance as a peace-loving nation and warned that this peaceful nature should not be mistaken for weakness.
Recent Stories
National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off
‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global standing: Atta Tarar
PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for school children
Sindh government committed to women’s health, well-being; Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan always desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation
Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Youm-e-Takbeer
Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Takbeer
Pakistan desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Tank with patriotic zeal, enthusiasm
Ten-Point agenda unanimously approved by NACTE
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam to visit Layyah on May 30, distribute laptops among students11 minutes ago
-
AC highlights Sialkot’s historic, economic significance11 minutes ago
-
Man injured after falling down from train11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s strength lies in economic stability, national resolve: Ali Pervaiz Malik20 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects new parking facility near Pak Secretariat to ease congestion20 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict action over rising chicken prices ahead of Eid20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan a proud nation with defence made invincible in 1998: Abbasi21 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures exemplary cleanliness arrangements on Youm-e-Takbeer21 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a glorious day of national pride, sovereignty, and nuclear strength: PA Speaker31 minutes ago
-
Sovereignty to be protected at all costs; Barrister Danyal31 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer" observed with enthusiasm31 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer40 minutes ago