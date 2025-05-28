Open Menu

Minister Kirmani Highlights Pakistan's Strength On Youm E Takbeer, Calls For National Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Minister Kirmani highlights Pakistan's strength on Youm e Takbeer, calls for national unity

Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

He stated that today was a day to offer gratitude and thanksgiving.On May 28,1998, Pakistan emerged on the world map as a Muslim nuclear power.

He emphasized that nuclear technology has made the country’s defense impregnable and Pakistan’s nuclear capability has maintained the balance of power in South Asia.

The minister added that Pakistan today holds superiority over its adversary,India,in modern warfare technology and weaponry.

Referring to the recent conflict,he recalled that India conducted an airstrike on Pakistan on May 7,which was met with a bold and decisive response from the Pakistan Army.

He praised the entire nation for standing firmly united with the Pakistan Armed Forces(PAF) during this critical time.

Minister Kirmani called upon the nation to renew its commitment,emphasizing that unity and solidarity were the true sources of strength.

On the diplomatic front,he affirmed that Pakistan has successfully conveyed to the world its stance as a peace-loving nation and warned that this peaceful nature should not be mistaken for weakness.

Recent Stories

National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off

National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off

4 minutes ago
 ‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global sta ..

‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global standing: Atta Tarar

4 minutes ago
 PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for ..

PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for school children

4 minutes ago
 Sindh government committed to women’s health, we ..

Sindh government committed to women’s health, well-being; Murad Ali Shah

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan always desires peace in region; not to al ..

Pakistan always desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation

4 minutes ago
 Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Y ..

Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Youm-e-Takbeer

4 minutes ago
Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Tak ..

Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Takbeer

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peace in region; not to allow IWT ..

Pakistan desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation

4 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Tank with patriotic z ..

Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Tank with patriotic zeal, enthusiasm

4 minutes ago
 Ten-Point agenda unanimously approved by NACTE

Ten-Point agenda unanimously approved by NACTE

4 minutes ago

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

3 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan