LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that relevant officials of Bank of Punjab should contact farmers and resolve technical problems of farmers related to Kisan Card.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab chief minister's Kisan package, campaign to cultivate more wheat and other projects here at Agriculture House.

He emphasized to expedite the delivery of issued cards to farmers.

Under the Punjab Green Tractor Program, 3,973 tractors had been delivered to farmers across various districts, out of the 9,500 winners selected through a draw, he added.

He further said that overall 9,010 tractors would be delivered by the end of ongoing month besides delivering the remaining tractors by March 31.

The minister highlighted the Punjab chief minister’s commitment to promote agricultural mechanization in the province. He encouraged service providers and the private sector to facilitate farmers in renting high-powered tractors and modern harvesters, ensuring easy access to advanced agricultural machinery.

Under the solarization of tube wells programme, over 500,000 applications had been received for shifting 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells on solar systems.

Among these, 60,000 applications were for diesel-operated tube wells, while 441,000 for electric-operated ones.

Under Phase 1 of Smog Control Programme, 1,000 super seeders had been delivered to farmers. In Phase II,

2,000 allotment letters had been issued, and 1,608 farmers had already deposited their shares.

By July 2025, an additional 4,000 super seeders would be distributed to prevent future burning of paddy residues, he added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on establishing Agri Malls in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan, and Bahawalpur. Construction in this regard had been completed up to 79% in Sahiwal, 60% in Sargodha, 70% in Multan and 62% in Bahawalpur. Civil works for all Agri Malls were expected to be completed by June 30.

The off-season tomato cultivation target had been achieved. Under the programme to promote oilseed crops, 171,000 acres had been cultivated with canola and 7,000 acres with soybeans. To guide farmers, 422 demonstration plots had been established.

Under Cultivate more wheat programme, 28,000 applications had been received for laser land levelers and tractors.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo affirmed that the timeline for implementing the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package were being strictly followed. Wheat sowing across 16.2 million acres in the province had been successfully completed, achieving the set target through a comprehensive action plan.