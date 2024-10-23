Minister Kirmani meets Belarus ambassador

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with Ambassador of Belarus, Andrei Metelitsa at Agriculture House, here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, bilateral discussion was held regarding agri-mechanization, high-power tractors, modern agricultural machinery and research & development.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab Government desired to benefit from the experiences of Belarus in the fields of agriculture. In this regard, the Punjab government will provide ample facilities to the investors of Belarus for the installation of heavy tractor plant in the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's focus is agriculture and she has allocated a huge sum of 400 billion rupees for "Transforming Agriculture Program" under which several projects like Kissan Card, Green Tractor and Solarization etc. are being implemented which will be paved a way to increase the per acre production of crops, he added.

Minister Kirmani highlighted that the Punjab government has allocated Rs. 30 billion for Green Tractors which are being provided on subsidy. During it’s first stage, 9500 Green Tractors will be provided to the farmers. The Provincial Minister endorsed that our locally manufactured tractors and harvesters are less efficient compared to international standards, which leads to post-harvest losses.

In this regard, the Belarus should introduce modern multi-purpose harvesters in the province to enable the harvesting of both wheat and rice crops with minimum losses, he said and added, "In addition, yours support is required for the availability of tractors of more than 85 horsepower for agricultural mechanization in Punjab." The Provincial Minister maintained that the Punjab government also intends to provide services of modern agricultural machinery on rent to provide facilities to the farmers. The Punjab government is setting up Agri Malls in Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) project where farmers will be provided with quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides under one roof at fixed rates, he said and added that modern agricultural machinery facilities will also be provided on rent to the farmers in these Agri-malls.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Belarus Andrie Metalisian said that Belarus is willing to work with Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in relation to the manufacturing of large tractors in Pakistan and mutual negotiations are ongoing in this regard.

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Punjab Agriculture Department consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali were also present.