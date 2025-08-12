Minister Kirmani reviews progress on livestock card phase II, rural women asset scheme

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review progress and timelines of key initiatives, including livestock card phase II, the second phase of asset distribution among rural women in South Punjab and other livestock sector projects launched under the directives of the Punjab chief minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review progress and timelines of key initiatives, including livestock card phase II, the second phase of asset distribution among rural women in South Punjab and other livestock sector projects launched under the directives of the Punjab chief minister.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Maakan and Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmed Aziz Tarar.

Provincial Minister Kirmani said that farmers have benefited from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s successful projects in the livestock sector and their economic conditions have improved. He congratulated all the divisional directors and additional directors of Punjab for completing 96 percent recovery of Livestock Card Phase I, and appreciated their excellent performance and stated that this proves that all the directors try their best to fulfill the task given by the department.

The provincial minister was informed in the briefing that 156,000 applications have been received so far for Livestock Card Phase Two. While the Urban Unit has so far approved 5,906 applications from livestock farmers who have 54,000 animals. While the work of physical verification of animals is underway by the Urban Unit.

The minister, while issuing instructions to the divisional and district directors and additional directors of Livestock, said that they should play their role in making maximum farmers benefit from this scheme so that maximum farmers can be registered on the Livestock App 9211. He directed to run a media campaign for the distribution of livestock cards from September 1 so that farmers can activate their cards immediately after that. The provincial minister further added that in second phase, 5,500 animals will be distributed among rural women of a total of 12 tehsils of six districts of South Punjab and applications for this are being received from June 20 to August 14.

Kirmani was informed that more than 81,000 applications have been received so far for the distribution of livestock assets. He explained that under this program, the names of the lucky women of South Punjab will be drawn through a digital draw on October 30. He was informed in the briefing that 130 FIRs have been registered against the fake semen sellers and 57 FIRs against the elements involved in illegal animal slaughtering as well as heavy fines have been imposed on these elements.

During the briefing, Kirmani was informed about the funds allocated for the completion of various schemes and projects under the Annual Development Programme 2025-26. He was briefed about the CM’s new initiatives in the budget 2025-26, Herd Transformation to increase livestock production, Livestock Department Internship Program, Progressive Control of Foot and Mouth Disease in Punjab, FMD Free Zone in Bahawalnagar District and provision of X-ray and surgical facilities for animal health and welfare at the district level and other projects.

Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on this occasion issued instructions to prepare a feasibility report for a free zone in Bahawalnagar district and to form a separate directorate of the department.

Additional Secretary South Punjab (Livestock) Asad Naeem, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock Dr. Usman Tahir, Director Generals Extension and Production (Livestock) as well as representatives of PITB, Bank of Punjab and Urban Unit were present, while all divisional directors and district additional directors participated through video link.