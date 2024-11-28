Minister Kirmani reviews wheat sowing arrangements in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister on Agriculture & Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani paid visit to Sargodha, here on Thursday and reviewed wheat cultivation arrangements there.

He chaired a meeting regarding wheat cultivation at commissioner's office where Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Agriculture Punjab Usama laghari, Provincial Parliamentary secretary for livestock Punjab Sardar Asim Shair Maken, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Commissioner Sargodha region Jahanzaib khan Awan, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim, Additional secretary Agriculture Task force Shabir Ahmed and other officials concern were present on the occasion. The provincial minister while chairing the meeting said that Chief Minister of Punjab Marriam Nawaz Sharif was striving to bring revolution in Agri sector in Punjab.He said that Marriam Nawaz sharif has introduced a historical Kissan package especially for wheat cultivators worth in billions of rupees which shows his determination for Agri promotion.

The Minister said that under the wheat cultivation package 1000 tractors and 1000 laser land will be provided to those farmers who cultivate wheat on large areas.The Minister further said that wheat cultivation target will be achieved in all the Districts as 82 percent of the set target has been achieved in Punjab .He informed that the meeting attendees that in Sargodha division a target of wheat cultivation has been set on an area of 174 000 acres of land and so far 45 percent target has been achieved.Syed Ashiq Hussain kirmani further said that CM initiative kisan package worth 400 billions was revolutionary work for farmers for their prosperity.He said that farmers have so far purchased Agri items worth 25 billions through kisan cards and have bought fertilizers worth in 25bln through the initiative.

He said that incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of the Agri sector.