Minister Kirmani says steps being taken for revival, promotion of citrus

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday said that steps were being taken under the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for the revival and promotion of citrus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday said that steps were being taken under the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for the revival and promotion of citrus.

According to a press release issued here, he said revival of citrus was among the top priorities of the Punjab government. He said that it was essential to increase citrus exports and improve its value chain to meet international standards.

The Punjab government was taking various initiatives to restore citrus orchards and enhance production, he said and added that due to climate change, citrus orchards were deteriorating and trees were affected by various diseases, resulting in a decrease in the size and shelf life of citrus fruits, particularly Kinnow.

He said, "Among citrus fruits, Kinnow is a significant identity of Punjab province."

Under the Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Package, Rs 1.2 billion had been allocated for citrus restoration, he said. The project aimed at not only to establish certified nurseries and new orchards but also to increase production and exports to strengthen the national economy, he added.

The minister further said that the citrus revival programme aimed at preparing certified citrus plants using modern agricultural technology and provide technical guidance to farmers. To achieve this goal, nurseries in Punjab would be officially registered so that production and quality could be enhanced through certified citrus plants, he maintained.

He further directed that a comprehensive strategy should be devised to reduce post-harvest losses of citrus.

He also said that funds were being provided to make Citrus Research Institute, Sargodha more functional so that better seed varieties and new techniques could be introduced to increase production.

Furthermore, special attention should be given to improve citrus processing and packaging standards at the international level, he said and added that a targeted programme for citrus restoration should be initiated on a large scale in Sargodha and a comprehensive survey should be conducted in new areas such as Thal and D.G. Khan for citrus orchards.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the formation of a sub-committee under the leadership of Deputy Convener Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha for citrus restoration.

He also instructed that after consulting with all citrus stakeholders, practical proposals should be finalized and send to Punjab Chief Minister.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that ensuring the availability of high-quality and cost-effective citrus plants was a priority. In addition, measures to control diseases in citrus orchards were being taken on a priority basis to achieve higher yields. The Punjab government was collaborating with private institutions to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units, which would provide technical support to farmers and improve citrus quality and production, he added.

Citrus Task Force Punjab Deputy Convener, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha highlighted that Pakistan’s annual citrus exports have declined from $200 million to $130 million. It was crucial to provide technical guidance to citrus farmers and explore new citrus varieties. Moreover, nursery businesses should be supported, especially in Sargodha and a Development board should be established for orchard restoration, he added.