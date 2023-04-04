Minister Labour condoles with Salma Begum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzooor Khan Afridi on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the demise of the mother of Salma Begum, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Usher, and Zakat.

Manzoor Afridi went to the house of Salma Begum here and offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of Salma Begum who breathed her last the other day. Secretary Labour, Fakar Alam also accompanied the Minister.

Haji Manzoor remained there for some time after offering fateha. He also prayed for courage and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.