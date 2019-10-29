UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister, Labour Leaders Discuss Workers' Problems

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Minister, labour leaders discuss workers' problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan and labour leaders on Tuesday discussed matters regarding welfare of industrial workers, online contribution, Occupation Safety Act, labour colonies and other development projects.

During the meeting here, the minister marked the labour leaders' applications to departments concerned for implementation.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that problems of industrial workers were being resolved on priority basis. Labour and Human Resource Department made record legislation during the last one year for ensuring the rights of industrial labours.

He mentioned that job opportunities were being created for labour according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Domestic Workers Act was being successfully implemented throughout the province, while operations against child labour had been accelerated.

The minister said that industrial workers were playing a vital role for strengthening of national economy. Free of cost medical facilities were being provided to labourers and their family members at social security hospitals.

Those who met the minister included President Pakistan Workers Federation Chaudhry Nasim Iqbal, Chaudhry Saad and Mehmood Mohsin.

