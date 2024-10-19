Minister Lanjar takes notice of 4 dead bodies of women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar while taking notice of an incident of the dead bodies of four women from a house in the Lee Market area of the metropolis has sought details of the incident from the SSP City.

He said that the identification of women and other necessary legal procedures should be ensured through forensic and scientific methods.

Lanjar said that the investigation should be carried out successfully with the cooperation of the people of the area.

He said that all efforts should be made for the arrest of the accused involved in the alleged murder.