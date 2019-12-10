Minister Lauds Approval Of Workers Related Laws
Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:43 PM
Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday appreciated the approval of Home-Based Workers Act and Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that a committee had been constituted under the supervision of Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam for implementation of the laws.
He said that the two acts would play a pivotal role for protecting the rights of industrial workers and home-based workers.
The minister said that instructions had been issued to the officers concerned, adding that record legislation had been done for betterment of industrial workers during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure.