Minister lauds approval of workers related laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday appreciated the approval of Home-Based Workers Act and Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that a committee had been constituted under the supervision of Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam for implementation of the laws.

He said that the two acts would play a pivotal role for protecting the rights of industrial workers and home-based workers.

The minister said that instructions had been issued to the officers concerned, adding that record legislation had been done for betterment of industrial workers during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure.