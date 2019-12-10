UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Lauds Approval Of Workers Related Laws

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

Minister lauds approval of workers related laws

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday appreciated the approval of Home-Based Workers Act and Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday appreciated the approval of Home-Based Workers Act and Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that a committee had been constituted under the supervision of Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam for implementation of the laws.

He said that the two acts would play a pivotal role for protecting the rights of industrial workers and home-based workers.

The minister said that instructions had been issued to the officers concerned, adding that record legislation had been done for betterment of industrial workers during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Labour

Recent Stories

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

59 minutes ago

Armenia's Only Nuclear Power Plant to Be Shut for ..

44 seconds ago

EC Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Contacts on Gas Issues ..

46 seconds ago

Palestine Asks Israel to Allow Jerusalem's Palesti ..

49 seconds ago

HR activists demo for Kashmiris' rights

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.