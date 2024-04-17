Open Menu

Minister Lauds CM’s Decision To Reduce Roti, Naan Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Minister lauds CM’s decision to reduce roti, naan prices

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt has appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over substantial reduction in the prices of roti and naan across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt has appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over substantial reduction in the prices of roti and naan across the province.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said the CM decision underscored the commitment of the government to prioritise welfare of its people, especially those who come from humble backgrounds.

Under the new pricing structure, the price of 100-gram roti has been fixed at a Rs 16, while naan would be available for Rs 20.

The reduction in prices applies uniformly throughout the province, ensuring equitable access to affordable staple foods for all residents.

The minister urged people to report any concerns by calling the complaint number 080002345 or by utilising the "Qeemat Punjab App" for immediate resolution of their grievances. He underscored government's commitment to ensuring effective implementation of the new pricing policy through rigorous monitoring mechanisms.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Price Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor El ..

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

26 seconds ago
 Chairman National Tariff Commission assures suppor ..

Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..

27 seconds ago
 Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

4 minutes ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

4 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

4 minutes ago
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

4 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

14 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

8 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan