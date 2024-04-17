Minister Lauds CM’s Decision To Reduce Roti, Naan Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt has appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over substantial reduction in the prices of roti and naan across the province
Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said the CM decision underscored the commitment of the government to prioritise welfare of its people, especially those who come from humble backgrounds.
Under the new pricing structure, the price of 100-gram roti has been fixed at a Rs 16, while naan would be available for Rs 20.
The reduction in prices applies uniformly throughout the province, ensuring equitable access to affordable staple foods for all residents.
The minister urged people to report any concerns by calling the complaint number 080002345 or by utilising the "Qeemat Punjab App" for immediate resolution of their grievances. He underscored government's commitment to ensuring effective implementation of the new pricing policy through rigorous monitoring mechanisms.
