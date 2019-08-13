Minister lauds district administration for making best cleanliness arrangements

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has lauded the district administration for making best cleanliness arrangements to lift offals of sacrificial animals in the city.

Talking to media here on Tuesday after visiting Nishtar Hospital, the minister said Eidul Adha teaches us a lesson of sacrifice.

He said we should help to deserving people on eid and other occasions.

He lauded district administration and Multan Waste Managment Companay (MWMC) for prompt lifting of sacrificial animals' offals and making best cleanliness arrangements during first two days of Eidul Adha.

He also said appreciated Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak and MWMC workers for making historic cleanliness arrangements in the city.