Minister lauds federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said the Federal government deserved congratulation for presenting the best budget in difficult circumstances.

In a statement, he said the federal government had provided the best facilities to the business community by presenting a tax free budget, adding that no new tax was imposed in the federal budget.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the economy had been affected due to the lockdown but no burden was put on the layman in form of new tax, adding that the federal government had presented a people-friendly budget.