Minister lauds govt for fixing Rs 1800 support price of per maund wheat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday lauded the government for fixing Rs 1800 as support price of per maund wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday lauded the government for fixing Rs 1800 as support price of per maund wheat.

In his statement issued here, he said the government would make all out efforts to accomplish the mission of making farmers prosperous.

He said the government had decided not to increase the price of flour.

The Minister said the present government was making sincere efforts to uplift the living standard of common man.

More Stories From Pakistan

