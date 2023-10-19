Open Menu

Minister Lauds Launch Of Market Committees Management Information System

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Minister lauds launch of Market Committees Management Information System

Caretaker Punjab Agriculture Minister S.M Tanvir has said that launch of Market Committees Management Information System (MCMIS) is a revolutionary step for bringing innovation in agricultural marketing system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Agriculture Minister S.M Tanvir has said that launch of Market Committees Management Information System (MCMIS) is a revolutionary step for bringing innovation in agricultural marketing system.

He said this while inaugurating the MCMIS here on Thursday. The system prepared for digitalization of agricultural markets with the cooperation of the Agriculture Department and Punjab Information Technology board.

SM Tanvir said the annual income of Rs 2.9 billion was generated through agricultural markets in Punjab. He said that this new system would bring transparency in tax collection and end black marketing.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha said, "We have to work with dedication to make this new system effective and successful."

He further said that in the pilot phase of digitalization of agricultural markets, this system had been implemented in five agricultural markets and it would be gradually implemented in the markets across Punjab.

Agriculture Marketing Special Secretary Kulsoom said that initially this system had been implemented in the markets of Kahana, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Renala Khurd and Sheikhupura.

PITB Joint Director Usman Naseer gave a briefing about the new system of agricultural markets.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Kasur Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Renala Khurd Market Billion

Recent Stories

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

15 minutes ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

15 minutes ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

15 minutes ago
 Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

15 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

20 minutes ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

20 minutes ago
Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

20 minutes ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

25 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

26 minutes ago
 IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan