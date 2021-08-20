UrduPoint.com

Minister Lauds Law Enforcement Bodies On Ashura Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Minister lauds law enforcement bodies on Ashura arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Expressing gratitude for the peaceful conclusion of Ashura day processions and gatherings across the province, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the ministers and administration under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regularly supervised the security arrangements.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the police and the Home department worked hard day and night to secure the precious lives of people while provincial and district control rooms were also working round the clock to monitor processions and gatherings in each district.

Paying homage to the troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers, Raja Basharat said that they also rendered invaluable services for the protection of the people and supported the civil administration in every possible way. The law minister thanked the Ulema of all schools of thought and said thatthe Ulema from all over the Punjab had traditionally shown perfect harmony and ensured peaceand order in the holy month.

