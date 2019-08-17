Minister lauds minorities for showing solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday lauded Pakistani minorities for expressing their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistani minorities including Hindu, Sikh and Christian had extremely condemned Indian aggression in the Held Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that Muslims were hopefully looking for the peaceful solution of IHK.

He said that people from every nook and corner of the world had expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris by holding rallies. He said that Indian aggression in the occupied territory could destroy peace of the region.

Lauding the Pakistan armed forces, the minister said, "We appreciate Pakistan Army for combating Indian aggression at Line of Control (LOC)."