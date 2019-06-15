UrduPoint.com
Minister Lauds Pb Govt For Presenting Balanced Budget

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Minister lauds Pb govt for presenting balanced budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that the Punjab government deserved appreciation for presenting a balanced budget for fiscal year 2019-20 under crisis-stricken economy.

The provincial government had undertaken laudable measures for providing relief to the people, he added.

Expressing his views on Punjab Budget, the minister said that the PTI government was striving hard for prosperity of common man and under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 170,000 housing units were being constructed in three phases for low-paid people.

The PTI government had inherited crisis-stricken economy and its leadership was taking all-out measures to drive national economy from slumber, he added.

The minister, while lauding Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Finance Minister for presenting a balanced budget, said that allocation of 35 per cent budget for South Punjab reflected that the present regime was committed to uplifting the living standard of people of that region.

He said that under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab development budget would be utilised in a transparent manner which was plundered mercilessly in the past.

