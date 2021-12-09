UrduPoint.com

Minister Lauds PDA Role In Development, Beautification Of City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Wednesday appreciating the role of PDA in development and beautification of Peshawar has assured that the service structure of the engineers and administrative officers of the Authority would be further improved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Wednesday appreciating the role of PDA in development and beautification of Peshawar has assured that the service structure of the engineers and administrative officers of the Authority would be further improved.

He, however, directed that all ongoing and new projects in the sectors of communication, townships and environmental development in the provincial metropolis be completed on priority basis with missionary spirit besides making it clear that these three sectors are the guarantors of the economic uplift of poor masses.

He was addressing briefing at PDA Conference Hall during his visit to Peshawar Development Authority headquarters. On this occasion, the Director General of the Authority Madam Amara Khan briefed him in detail about the progress on new and ongoing mega projects for the uplift and beautification of the provincial capital.

She said that completion of the missing North portion of Ring Road from Warsak Road to Regi Township, Rehabilitation of Southern Route of Ring Road, Establishment of spacious new Bus Terminal near Sardar Garhi at the confluence of GT Road and Motorway, development of New Peshawar Valley spreading over 10800 kanals land, completion of last part of 3.30km Hayatabad Detour Road, accelerating work on Regi Model Town, auction of commercial plots and many other schemes were initiated and completed by PDA.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that bringing entire Peshawar division under the purview of PDA is a manifestation of the growing confidence of the provincial government in this institution wherein everyone has to work harder than ever to maintain its high standard.

He called for early commencement of work on the unfinished northern part of Ring Road and emphasized that its PC-1 should be approved sooner by the P&D department while the land acquisition by the local administration should be completed immediately.

He feared that there will be cost increase due to undue delay which the provincial government cannot afford. Similarly, he said, delay in approval of PC-1 for rehabilitation of Southern Route of Ring Road by the P&D Department would also cause increase in its estimated cost of Rs 980 million.

The provincial minister further directed the district administration of Peshawar to extend full cooperation to PDA in construction of new bus terminal, especially in timely completion of the land acquisition process.

He also asked for immediate removal of obstacles in the construction of the last section of Hayatabad Detour Road.

He termed establishment of New Peshawar Valley as test case for PDA and hoped that this grand residential project would be completed on war footings as a challenge which would open a new chapter of boosting economic activities in Peshawar.

He directed to expedite the work on other development schemes as well and cautioned that the provincial government would not compromise on the quality and speed of development work.

He said that he would himself keep a close watch on the progress on these projects.

