Minister lauds provincial tax collecting agencies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here Wednesday appreciated the efforts of the tax collecting agencies of the province for showing an impressive performance in revenue collection growth in both tax and non-tax segment in July 2019, which is the first month of the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20

The total provincial indigenous collection sources comprises of the tax and non-tax of Punjab in the month of July 2019 stood at Rs 22.9 billion with a growth rate of registered almost 47 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period of July 2018 of Rs 15.5 billion in both tax and non-tax revenues.

The total tax revenue collection was increased by almost Rs 6 billion reached at Rs 19.34 billion in July 2019 from Rs 13.12 billion in the corresponding period of previous financial year. During the first month of the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 Punjab Revenue Authority has collected Rs 11.

3 billion as compared to Rs 6.8 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, indicating a substantial growth of 65 percent.

The Punjab government collected Rs 10.99 billion under the head of Sales Tax on Services. Similarly, the board of Revenue (BOR) collected Rs 5.38 billion as compared to Rs 3.94 billion last year in the corresponding period, registering growth of 37 per cent.

The minister appreciated the performance of the tax collection agencies including Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and Board of Revenue (BOR). He said that the department collection was significantly higher than the targets. He hoped that the tax-collecting agencies would maintain their pace and performance and surpass the annual revenue collection targets which would play a key role in achieving the development initiates of the government.

