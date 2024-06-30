Minister Lauds Punjab Govt's Welfare Steps
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Saturday paid tribute to
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman
for presenting a tax-free budget.
Addressing the Punjab Assembly members, she praised the experienced government for delivering
such a balanced budget within a limited time frame.
The budget had provided relief to the inflation-stricken
public through more than a hundred projects.
In its first 100 days, the Punjab government had reduced inflation, cutting prices by up to 50 per cent
and ensuring availability of bread at 12 rupees. The common man was grateful to the government for reducing inflation in the province, she said.
The minister also emphasized that the speaker of the Punjab Assembly was committed to democratic
principles by engaging with opposition parties.
