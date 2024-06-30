LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Saturday paid tribute to

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman

for presenting a tax-free budget.

Addressing the Punjab Assembly members, she praised the experienced government for delivering

such a balanced budget within a limited time frame.

The budget had provided relief to the inflation-stricken

public through more than a hundred projects.

In its first 100 days, the Punjab government had reduced inflation, cutting prices by up to 50 per cent

and ensuring availability of bread at 12 rupees. The common man was grateful to the government for reducing inflation in the province, she said.

The minister also emphasized that the speaker of the Punjab Assembly was committed to democratic

principles by engaging with opposition parties.