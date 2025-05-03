Minister lauds Rescue 1122 on International Firefighters Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique paid glowing tribute to the selfless services and sacrifices of Punjab’s rescuers during the main ceremony of International Firefighters Day, held here on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest, the minister said, “Our rescuers are rendering invaluable services to protect the lives and property of the people. Their sacrifices are a source of pride for the entire nation.” He honored the 24 martyrs of Rescue 1122, calling them the “great heroes of the nation,” and highlighted that Punjab rescuers have earned global recognition for their commitment and bravery.

Khawaja Salman Rafique commended the role of Punjab Emergency Services in major disasters, particularly their life-saving work during the 2010 floods. He said the Fire Rescue Service has saved the public from losses amounting to Rs716 billion in over 260,000 fire incidents.

He praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her vision in launching the Air Ambulance Service and approving the purchase of 300 new ambulances. “The emergency services are functioning effectively on the motorways under her leadership,” he noted.

The minister also acknowledged Dr. Rizwan Naseer's contributions and emphasized the need for 100% implementation of the Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations 2022.

Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, in his address, stated that firefighters risk their own lives to save others, adding, “Pakistan’s rescue team is the first in South Asia certified by the United Nations INSARAG.” He stressed the importance of installing fire hydrants, alarm systems, exits, and staircases in high-rise buildings to ensure public safety.

Dr. Naseer also remembered the late Hanzala Malik for his contributions to Pakistan’s fire service and Glasgow Fire Service's international training support. He reported that the Punjab Emergency Service has so far responded to over 17.1 million emergencies, including 4.4 million road accidents and 328,000 flood victims.

The event concluded with special prayers for the martyrs of Rescue 1122. Top-performing rescuers, including Muhammad Saqlain Azam (Best Fire Rescuer) and Muneeb Azhar (Best Lead Fire Rescuer), were awarded certificates and cash prizes at the divisional level.