Minister Lauds Role Of LEAs For Ensuring Implementation Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:43 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government highly regards the services of the personnel Rangers, Police and other security agencies' for ensuring full implementation of the directives of the Sindh government regarding the lock down

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government highly regards the services of the personnel Rangers, Police and other security agencies' for ensuring full implementation of the directives of the Sindh government regarding the lock down.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister said the heads of all these security agencies had also been asked to tell their personnel deployed on the roads that they should respect the people.

The provincial Minister said that the Sindh government was standing side by side with the people of the province as well as the entire country during these difficult times.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in order to ensure the continuous supply of the essential commodities, the Sindh government had not imposed any restrictions on inter-city or inter-provincial movement of goods transport.

He said that all the religious scholars were supporting the Sindh government, the doctors, the paramedical staff and media persons in delivering their services to the people continuously, in the testing times.

He said that so far the Sindh government had prepared eleven thousand volunteers to help the needy people, adding that this number could be increased as needed. The Sindh government is trying to ensure that all the relief goods was being provided to the needy people at their doorsteps, he added.

Meanwhile, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited some old areas of the metropolis where the spray campaign was in progress. Talking to reporters on the occasion the Minister said that the Sindh government was committed to extend this cleanliness campaign to all other areas of the city to prevent the people getting affected by the Coronavirus.

Provincial Information Minister also urged people to keep their homes and surroundings clean as the only way to avoid getting affected from the Caronavirus was to take precautions.

