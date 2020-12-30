Minister lauds stakeholders efforts for making SNC a success

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for school education Murad Raas Wednesday said that success of the single national curriculum (SNC) was made possible due to untiring efforts of all stakeholders.

He was addressing a workshop regarding the SNC here.

He said that the future of coming generation was associated with single national curriculum; therefore no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said that students would be provided with new books at Primary level in year 2021, adding that the second phase of single national curriculum would be implemented in 2022.

Secretary School Education and others attended the session.