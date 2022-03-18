(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Food and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Engineering Zamaruk Khan here on Friday inaugurated the website and mobile application of the BFA. Secretary Food Ayaz Mandokhail was prominent among others who attended the opening ceremony held at the office of the Balochistan Food Authority.

Addressing the ceremony, Engineer Zamaruk Khan Achakzai lauded the efforts of the Balochistan Food Authority for food safety and said that the BFA's measures for the provision of hygienic food to people of Balochistan has helped improve the quality of the edibles to great extent. "On account of the Authority's practical steps, people engaged in the food businesses have started adopting the international food standards," the minister said.

Terming substandard food intake the basic reason of the multiple diseases, he stressed that establishment of a healthy society was our mission, if achieved and it would lessen the burden on the hospitals.

About the government's priorities in this connection, the minister recalled that the government was well aware of the food issues as concerted strategy was being devised to implement food safety culture in the province.

"To ensure implementation of hygiene culture in letter and spirit, the orbit of the BFA is being expanded to all divisions of the province, he added.� Expressing his pleasure over the launch of BFA's website and mobile app, Achakzai said that with this development, the public could effectively be sensitized about the food safety measures taken by the government. Earlier, Director General BFA Mohammad Naeem Bazai briefed the Minister about the ongoing operational activities of the Authority and future planning with regards to implementation of food safety culture in the province. Minister for food acclaimed the efforts taken by the BFA under the supervision of DG Naeem Bazai.

Earlier, the minister chaired the first meeting on safe and hygienic food which was also attended by religious scholars, lawyers, social activists, traders and media persons. The members on the occasion gave several recommendations with regard to food safety and end of substandard and unhygienic food. They also assured BFA of their full support in this connection.