UrduPoint.com

Minister Launches BFA's Website And Mobile App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Minister launches BFA's website and mobile app

Balochistan Minister for Food and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Engineering Zamaruk Khan here on Friday inaugurated the website and mobile application of the BFA. Secretary Food Ayaz Mandokhail was prominent among others who attended the opening ceremony held at the office of the Balochistan Food Authority.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Food and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Engineering Zamaruk Khan here on Friday inaugurated the website and mobile application of the BFA. Secretary Food Ayaz Mandokhail was prominent among others who attended the opening ceremony held at the office of the Balochistan Food Authority.

Addressing the ceremony, Engineer Zamaruk Khan Achakzai lauded the efforts of the Balochistan Food Authority for food safety and said that the BFA's measures for the provision of hygienic food to people of Balochistan has helped improve the quality of the edibles to great extent. "On account of the Authority's practical steps, people engaged in the food businesses have started adopting the international food standards," the minister said.

Terming substandard food intake the basic reason of the multiple diseases, he stressed that establishment of a healthy society was our mission, if achieved and it would lessen the burden on the hospitals.

About the government's priorities in this connection, the minister recalled that the government was well aware of the food issues as concerted strategy was being devised to implement food safety culture in the province.

"To ensure implementation of hygiene culture in letter and spirit, the orbit of the BFA is being expanded to all divisions of the province, he added.� Expressing his pleasure over the launch of BFA's website and mobile app, Achakzai said that with this development, the public could effectively be sensitized about the food safety measures taken by the government. Earlier, Director General BFA Mohammad Naeem Bazai briefed the Minister about the ongoing operational activities of the Authority and future planning with regards to implementation of food safety culture in the province. Minister for food acclaimed the efforts taken by the BFA under the supervision of DG Naeem Bazai.

Earlier, the minister chaired the first meeting on safe and hygienic food which was also attended by religious scholars, lawyers, social activists, traders and media persons. The members on the occasion gave several recommendations with regard to food safety and end of substandard and unhygienic food. They also assured BFA of their full support in this connection.

Related Topics

Balochistan Mobile Lawyers Media All Government

Recent Stories

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare s ..

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for pers ..

Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for persons with disabilities: CS Sind ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP meets Punjab Police Hindu employees, felicitat ..

IGP meets Punjab Police Hindu employees, felicitates them on Holi

3 minutes ago
 Farman Mohammad of Peshawar wins Pakistan Day Cycl ..

Farman Mohammad of Peshawar wins Pakistan Day Cycle Race

3 minutes ago
 Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-fin ..

Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

3 minutes ago
 Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mi ..

Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mian Zahid Hussain

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>