Minister launches Insaf Sehat Cards scheme

SIALKOT, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Sunday launched the 'Insaf Sehat Cards' scheme in Sialkot district here.

Talking to the media here, the minister said that 150,000 Sehat Cards would be distributed among the deserving people.

She said the card-holders would be able to provide free-of-cost advanced medical and health facilities to the tune of Rs 720,000 for his family members at the government hospitals as well.