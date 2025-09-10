Open Menu

Minister Launches “One Daughter, One Tree” Drive At Islamabad Colleges

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM

As part of the Prime Minister’s flagship “One Daughter, One Tree” initiative, Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday planted saplings at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9 and Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4

The visit was arranged on the invitation of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA). Following the plantation drive, the Minister held detailed interactions with faculty and management about the college's contributions to the education sector.

Principal of IMCB H-9 Prof. Javed Iqbal briefed her on the institution’s academic achievements, research projects and community outreach activities.

Ms. Qamar praised the teachers and students for their efforts in maintaining high academic standards and promoting quality higher education despite limited resources.

The Minister also examined dissertations produced by BS Islamic Studies students of IMCB H-9, commending the quality of scholarship and research.

During the visit, FGCTA President, Akram Khan Khosa, apprised the minister of concerns regarding the Federal Directorate of Education’s recent decision to abolish BS and ADP programs in government colleges.

He cautioned that the move could slow progress and affect the academic future of thousands of students.

In response, Ms. Qamar assured her support and pledged to take up the matter at the appropriate level.

“These colleges are doing an excellent job despite constraints. I stand with the teachers, students and management. You can always approach me regarding any issue that requires urgent attention,” she said.

Later, at IMPCC H-8/4, Ms. Qamar planted a sapling and was briefed by Principal Dr. Muhammad Khalid on the college’s academic and extracurricular initiatives.

Highlighting the significance of the tree plantation campaign, the Wajiha Qamar noted that collective efforts were essential to fight climate change.

“Trees are the lungs of the earth, vital for reducing global temperatures and sustaining life,” she remarked.

Students and faculty actively joined the drive, reflecting their commitment to a greener Pakistan.

