Minister Launches “One Daughter, One Tree” Drive At Islamabad Colleges
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM
As part of the Prime Minister’s flagship “One Daughter, One Tree” initiative, Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday planted saplings at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9 and Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) As part of the Prime Minister’s flagship “One Daughter, One Tree” initiative, Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday planted saplings at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9 and Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4.
The visit was arranged on the invitation of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA). Following the plantation drive, the Minister held detailed interactions with faculty and management about the college's contributions to the education sector.
Principal of IMCB H-9 Prof. Javed Iqbal briefed her on the institution’s academic achievements, research projects and community outreach activities.
Ms. Qamar praised the teachers and students for their efforts in maintaining high academic standards and promoting quality higher education despite limited resources.
The Minister also examined dissertations produced by BS Islamic Studies students of IMCB H-9, commending the quality of scholarship and research.
During the visit, FGCTA President, Akram Khan Khosa, apprised the minister of concerns regarding the Federal Directorate of Education’s recent decision to abolish BS and ADP programs in government colleges.
He cautioned that the move could slow progress and affect the academic future of thousands of students.
In response, Ms. Qamar assured her support and pledged to take up the matter at the appropriate level.
“These colleges are doing an excellent job despite constraints. I stand with the teachers, students and management. You can always approach me regarding any issue that requires urgent attention,” she said.
Later, at IMPCC H-8/4, Ms. Qamar planted a sapling and was briefed by Principal Dr. Muhammad Khalid on the college’s academic and extracurricular initiatives.
Highlighting the significance of the tree plantation campaign, the Wajiha Qamar noted that collective efforts were essential to fight climate change.
“Trees are the lungs of the earth, vital for reducing global temperatures and sustaining life,” she remarked.
Students and faculty actively joined the drive, reflecting their commitment to a greener Pakistan.
Recent Stories
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..
Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary
Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts
Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values: President Zardari
State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC chairman
Minister launches “One Daughter, One Tree” drive at Islamabad colleges
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case
ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education ..
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts1 minute ago
-
Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values: President Zardari1 minute ago
-
State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC chairman1 minute ago
-
Minister launches “One Daughter, One Tree” drive at Islamabad colleges1 minute ago
-
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case11 minutes ago
-
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sharjeel11 minutes ago
-
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural prosperity11 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli aggression against Qatar7 minutes ago
-
Medical equipment worth Rs 3.3m donated to FIC7 minutes ago