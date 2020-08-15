UrduPoint.com
Minister Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister launches polio vaccination campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq launched the polio vaccination campaign by administrating anti-polio drops to children in Sialkot district here on Saturday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and senior officials of Sialkot Health Department also attended the ceremony.

As many as 670,203 children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine during the three-day campaign in the district.

The DC said the campaign would end on Aug 18, 2020. He also reviewed arrangements made by the Sialkot Health Department for the campaign.

