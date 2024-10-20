Open Menu

Minister Launches Rescue1122 Emergency Bike Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Relief and Resettlement Naik Muhammad Khan Sunday visited Rescue 1122 headquarters to inspect the newly launched emergency bike service.

Special Assistant praised Rescue1122 for its invaluable services in providing timely relief across the province during emergencies and accidents.

He commended the launch of emergency bike service as a significant step towards offering swift assistance in remote areas.

Naik Muhammad Khan assured that the KP government is committed to the welfare of its citizens.

He said that emergency bike service is one of the many initiatives aimed at providing maximum relief.

