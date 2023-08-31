Open Menu

Minister Launches Tour Packages For Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Museum, and Archaeology, Syed Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Thursday launched tour packages under Khyber Paakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority for families and females.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Barkatullah Marwat, General Manager Planning KPCTA, Hayat Ali Shah, GM Culture, Sajjad Hameed and Commandant Tourism Police were also present at the inaugurating ceremony. The tour packages include the City Tour which would cost Rs 3000 per person, Takht Bahi which would cost Rs 1000 per person and Khanpur Lake Tour would cost Rs 3500 per person.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that KPCTA would also start a bus service enabling tourists to visit and enjoy the beauty of famous tourist destinations of KP and historic places of Peshawar City. He said that the city tour would include visit of Sethi House, Namak Mandi, Museum, Ghor Ghatri and other famous places.

He said that KPCTA has also arranged various recreational events including paragliding, boating, and jet skiing for visitors on Khanpur Lake.

He appreciated the efforts of KPCTA to promote tourism and facilitate visitors and said that the hospitality of KP people in well known in the world. He also highlighted the steps of KPCTA to boost tourism and said that the government would provide all the needed assistance and cooperation to visitors.

The minister said that the government is also working to improve the law and order situation in the province which would also help attract foreign tourists to the province. He said that work is also underway on historic places of Buddhism.

He said that Nathia Gali tour for blind children would start from tomorrow and they would be provided all the needed help.

He said that tourism department is working to boost tourism in KP and to promote its soft image and natural beauty in the world.

