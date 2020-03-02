Minister launches tree plantation drive at Jallo park

Provincial Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Monday inaugurated 'Tree Plantation Campaign' at Jallo park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Monday inaugurated 'Tree Plantation Campaign' at Jallo park.

Malik Asad while talking to media on the occasion said that it was our responsibility to provide neat and clean environment to our future generations.

In this regard government was making all-out efforts to protect the environment in the province, he added.

The minister said that purpose of this campaign was to create awareness among the people.

He said "We will have to undertake steps for the protection and safety of the environment." He said plantation drive would also be undertaken in other wildlife parks across the province, adding that around 20000-sapling would be planted in Lahore Safari Park as well as about five thousand saplings would be planted in Jallo park under the campaign.

Wildlife Director General Tahir Hamdani said that due to the plantation, animals would beprovided with natural environment.