Minister lays foundation stone for auditorium in medical college

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani attended Independence Day Celebration at the college of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Thatta district on Saturday.

While addressing the participants he said the college was a fulfillment of their dream which was realized by Vice Chancellor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan and his team.

He added that thanks to the college the youngsters seeking medical education in Thatta could now pursue their medical studies in their own city.

He expressed hope that the college's graduates would also serve the people of Thatta after completing their study.

The VC also expressed his views on the occasion and shared the plans for future expansion.

Earlier, a foundation stone laying ceremony was held for the construction of an auditorium.