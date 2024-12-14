Minister lays foundation stone of academic block at UCHS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the construction of the academic block at the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) on Saturday.

The project, a collaboration with Islamic Aid UK, is being funded with a substantial donation of Rs. 1 billion from the organization.

Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed his gratitude to all involved in making this milestone possible. "We pay tribute to the efforts of everyone who contributed to laying the foundation of the University of Child Health Sciences. Allah Almighty always blesses steps taken for the service of humanity," he remarked.

He highlighted that the Children's Hospital Lahore, part of the UCHS, treats millions of children from across Pakistan annually. The upcoming academic block will house four specialized colleges: Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Digital Health, and Simulation, further enhancing medical education and healthcare delivery.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to improving healthcare under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, with infection control and the provision of top-tier medical facilities as key priorities. He thanked Islamic Aid UK for their generous contribution, describing it as a significant step toward improving child health services in Punjab.

Vice Chancellor of UCHS, Professor Masood Sadiq, expressed his appreciation for the Health Minister's support and lauded Islamic Aid UK for their dedication to humanitarian causes. "We are grateful to Islamic Aid UK for standing by us in our mission to serve suffering humanity," he said.

Chairman of Islamic Aid UK, Mahmudul Hassan, shared his pride in the long-standing partnership with Children's Hospital Lahore. "It has been a meaningful professional relationship over the past four years, and we hope Allah Almighty accepts our efforts," he added.

Professor Sajid Maqbool, speaking at the event, reflected on the countless opportunities for good deeds Allah grants in a lifetime.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Professor Tipu Sultan, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Dr. Zahid Pervez, Chairman University of Lahore Awais Rauf, and Chairman Islamic Aid UK Mahmudul Hassan. Faculty members, nurses, and a large gathering of men and women were also present to witness the significant event.

This development marks a new chapter for the UCHS, as the academic block aims to elevate healthcare education and provide improved facilities for the next generation of medical professionals.