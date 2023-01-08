Minister lays foundation stone of Degree College Kohala Bala, other development schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Degree College Kohala Bala, which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 47.55 million.

He also inaugurated several other developmental schemes in the areas.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the developmental projects in the areas would be completed soon, including a bridge, and a flood protection wall that would cost Rs 8.3 million and Rs 5 million, respectively.

Former Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yusuf Ayub Khan, XEN Muhammad Bilal of C&W Department, XEN Irrigation Taimur Khan, officers of other departments, heads of village clans and people of all villages of Upper Khanpur were also present.

Arshad Ayub said Degree College Kohala Bala would focus on general education, but technical education would also be given there. Both male and female students would be able to pursue BS and MS degrees at the college, he added.

He said socio-economic development was not possible without educating girls. The establishment of a degree college would open new vistas of development and prosperity in the area, he added while urging the relevant authorities to complete the construction work at the earliest so that classes could be launched immediately.

He said the establishment of institutions has far-reaching effects, and "time is not far off when the children of the people living here will become doctors, engineers, and generals." Addressing the ceremony, the former provincial minister Yousaf Ayub Khan said since 2018, the area experienced development that did not happen here in the last 71 years. Women here used to bring drinking water on their heads from miles away watercourses and wells.

He said the construction of Kohala Shah Maqsood Chowk Road, Kohala to Pir Soha and Pir Soha Road to Islamabad, and the construction of two colleges were significant projects for the development of this backward area.

He said in the last four years, there was no such village in Upper Khanpur where roads were not constructed and Primary, middle and higher secondary schools were not established. The classes of medical, dental, and nursing college would be launched in Haripur this year, he added.