Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Development Projects In Wazirabad

Published September 24, 2022 | 10:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Saturday laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs2.18 billion for Wazirabad city.

Addressing the gathering there, he said the Punjab government had started development works worth billions of rupees in 16 small towns that were neglected in the past.

The LG&CD minister said that those projects included improvement of drains, streets, water supply, sewerage, street lights and parks.

He mentioned that new vehicles and motorcycles were being provided to the Wazirabad municipal committee for garbage collection. He asserted that Punjab government was taking practical measures to develop small towns & cities and providing funds for these project.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Central Punjab Senior Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmad Chathha and PTI ticket holder Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf, Coordinator of Punjab Citizen Programme Ashraf Sohna and others were present.

