Minister lays foundation stone of new block of girl hostel at Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid laid foundation stone of the new block of girls hostel at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid laid foundation stone of the new block of girls hostel at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Registrar Muneeza Qayyum, Professor Naureen Akmal, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Shirin Khawar, faculty members and a large number of staff members participated in the event.

On this occasion, the Health Minister said, "I am extremely delighted to initiate this great project. This project will cost around Rs 260 million and another 131 students will be able to avail the hostel facilities. This new block will be six storey building.

In order to facilitate the students, we are also constructing an overhead bridge at the facility." She said that students coming from other cities faced problem of residence in Lahore and that project would help facilitate these students. She further said that gymnasium and swimming pool were being added to the existing facilities.

She said that provision of free essential medicines was being ensured in all hospitals.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof. Amir Zaman Khan thanked the Health Minister for her support to the project. He said the FJWU was already providing hostel facilities to over 1000 students.