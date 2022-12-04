Minister lays foundation stone of new building of Dhamyal Police Station

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja along with City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari laid the foundation stone of new building of Dhamyal police station, informed police spokesman on Sunday. SP Security Faisal Salem, police officers, local notables of the area were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the construction of new police station was a good example of community policing. Dhamyal police station will be useful as it will prevent the citizens from wasting their precious time from traveling long distance, he said and added, the construction of Dhamyal, Chakri, Patriata and Phagwari police stations will provide convenience to the citizens.

The best police team is working in Rawalpindi, he added and said that the government was making every possible effort to solve the problems of the citizens.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari in his address, said that the new police station would help in better policing and better service delivery to the citizens. He said with the construction of the police station building, it will be possible to provide better facilities for the force as well adding that the construction of separate police station will help in controlling crime.