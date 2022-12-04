UrduPoint.com

Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New Building Of Dhamyal Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Minister lays foundation stone of new building of Dhamyal Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja along with City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari laid the foundation stone of new building of Dhamyal police station, informed police spokesman on Sunday. SP Security Faisal Salem, police officers, local notables of the area were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the construction of new police station was a good example of community policing. Dhamyal police station will be useful as it will prevent the citizens from wasting their precious time from traveling long distance, he said and added, the construction of Dhamyal, Chakri, Patriata and Phagwari police stations will provide convenience to the citizens.

The best police team is working in Rawalpindi, he added and said that the government was making every possible effort to solve the problems of the citizens.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari in his address, said that the new police station would help in better policing and better service delivery to the citizens. He said with the construction of the police station building, it will be possible to provide better facilities for the force as well adding that the construction of separate police station will help in controlling crime.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Salem Rawalpindi Sunday From Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

19 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

19 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.