Minister lays new mosque foundation stone at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed laid the foundation stone of a new mosque at the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) headquarters, Jilani Park, here on Thursday.

PHA board of Directors Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers were also present.

The PHA DG briefed the minister about the construction and beautification work going on at the park. He said that the new mosque would have capacity of more then 250 persons.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty bless those who carry out good deeds, like the construction of mosques. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the project within given time period.