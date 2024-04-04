Minister, LCCI Chief Attend Eid Gifts Distribution Ceremony At Punjab Bait-ul-Maal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department Punjab, in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, organised an Eid gifts distributing ceremony at Social Welfare Training Institute Lahore and distributed gifts among the residents of social welfare institutions.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Punjab Sohail Shoukat Butt, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Iqbal Hussain and Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Amna Munir spoke while LCCI Executive Member Rizwan Haider and others were also present.
DG Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Amna Munir thanked the LCCCI for continuous support and collaboration in uplifting the community and making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable persons.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shoukat Butt said that Social Welfare Department is striving to bring positive change in the lives of the weaker segments of society. He also announced provision of pharmacy and other medical facilities at the Social Welfare Complex.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said, "We must actively participate in acts of kindness." He added that apart from pursuing its main objective of promoting and protecting interests of trade and industry, the LCCI carries out corporate social responsibility quite actively. Such activities include donations to hospitals and educational institutes and participating in relief activities as and when needed.
Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Iqbal Hussain stated that the Department of Social Welfare is working on several new projects including economic well-being of persons with disabilities (PWDs).
Various gifts including clothes were distributed among children, widows, senior citizens and special persons residing at social welfare institutions such as Chaman, Nasheman, Aafiat, and Dar-ul-Falah in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Later, Provincial Minister and LCCI President Kasif Anwar along with Secretary and the DG visited various institutions at Social Welfare Complex.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects 34 more meters over gas theft6 minutes ago
-
ZAB 45th anniversary observed in Garhi Khuda Bux6 minutes ago
-
Minor students thwart turning school into commercial area6 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore collective commitment to eradicate exploitative child labour16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to enhance energy, barter trade cooperation with Russia: President16 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador calls on President Asif Ali Zardari16 minutes ago
-
CM aide announces metric level education for children in Special Education Complex Mardan16 minutes ago
-
CTD, Rangers conduct joint operation in detain suspects16 minutes ago
-
Three-day Ramazan bazaar concludes26 minutes ago
-
Scientists find link between lack of sleep, unemployment and heart disease26 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation26 minutes ago
-
DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws26 minutes ago