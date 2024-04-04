Minister, LCCI chief attend Eid gifts distribution ceremony at Punjab Bait-ul-Maal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department Punjab, in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, organised an Eid gifts distributing ceremony at Social Welfare Training Institute Lahore and distributed gifts among the residents of social welfare institutions.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Punjab Sohail Shoukat Butt, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Iqbal Hussain and Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Amna Munir spoke while LCCI Executive Member Rizwan Haider and others were also present.

DG Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Amna Munir thanked the LCCCI for continuous support and collaboration in uplifting the community and making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable persons.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shoukat Butt said that Social Welfare Department is striving to bring positive change in the lives of the weaker segments of society. He also announced provision of pharmacy and other medical facilities at the Social Welfare Complex.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said, "We must actively participate in acts of kindness." He added that apart from pursuing its main objective of promoting and protecting interests of trade and industry, the LCCI carries out corporate social responsibility quite actively. Such activities include donations to hospitals and educational institutes and participating in relief activities as and when needed.

Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Iqbal Hussain stated that the Department of Social Welfare is working on several new projects including economic well-being of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Various gifts including clothes were distributed among children, widows, senior citizens and special persons residing at social welfare institutions such as Chaman, Nasheman, Aafiat, and Dar-ul-Falah in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later, Provincial Minister and LCCI President Kasif Anwar along with Secretary and the DG visited various institutions at Social Welfare Complex.