Minister Leads Kashmir Black Day Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday led the Kashmir Black Day rally for expressing solidarity with the peoples of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmiri (IIOJK).

He was accompanied by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner East Tariq Chandio and other notables, said a statement.

Participants of the rally raised slogans in favor of the rights of self determination of the people of IIOJK.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan, and each and every individual in Pakistan was with Kashmiris and the United Nations should play role to stop Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh said atrocities were being committed to prevent Kashmiris from raising their voice for their justified rights.

