UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally In TT Singh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

Minister leads Kashmir solidarity rally in TT Singh

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz led a public rally in Toba Tek Singh to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz led a public rally in Toba Tek Singh to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday.

People from different walks of life including women, students and religious minorities attended the rally and chanted slogans against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, according to a handout issued here on Friday.

While addressing the participants, she said that India had crossed all limits and the lives of Kashmiris had been made a living hell in occupied Kashmir. She said, "Today, the whole nation is protesting the state-sponsored Indian terrorism and 22 crore Pakistanis are condemning Indian brutalities against Kashmiris." Pakistani womenfolk and religious minorities are standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan would continue support to the right of self-determination of Kashmiris, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Toba Tek Singh Women All From

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

1 hour ago

Pakistan Railways headquarters, other offices orga ..

2 minutes ago

Rallies held to express solidarity with Kashmir pe ..

2 minutes ago

US Open fines Spain's Suarez Navarro $40K for poor ..

2 minutes ago

'Don't beat us, just shoot us': Kashmiris decry vi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris are not alone: Minister

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.