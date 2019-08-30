Minister leads Kashmir solidarity rally in TT Singh

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz led a public rally in Toba Tek Singh to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

People from different walks of life including women, students and religious minorities attended the rally and chanted slogans against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, according to a handout issued here on Friday.

While addressing the participants, she said that India had crossed all limits and the lives of Kashmiris had been made a living hell in occupied Kashmir. She said, "Today, the whole nation is protesting the state-sponsored Indian terrorism and 22 crore Pakistanis are condemning Indian brutalities against Kashmiris." Pakistani womenfolk and religious minorities are standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan would continue support to the right of self-determination of Kashmiris, she added.