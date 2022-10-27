Minister leads rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration took out a rally on Thursday in connection with Kashmir Black Day, observed across the world on October 27 every year, from Charing Cross to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and urge the international community to give the right of freedom and plebiscite to Kashmiris.

The rally was led by Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Kashmir leaders, Engineer Mushtaq Shah and Diwan Ghulam Mohyuddin, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali and others. People belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally and chanted slogans against Indian government on illegal and inhuman occupation of Kashmir.

They demanded immediate plebiscite for the people of Kashmir, who had been struggling for freedom since 1947. They said that for the last 74 years, the people of held Kashmir were giving sacrifices to get their long-awaited and promised right to self-determination by the United Nations.

Mian Aslam Iqbal told the rally participants that 74 years ago, on October 27, the Indian army illegally occupied the state of Jammu & Kashmir, adding that every passing day was increasing difficulties for Kashmiris in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that India had locked down occupied Jammu & Kashmir and made it the biggest prison in the world. He regretted that the innocent Kashmiris were being subjected to the worst brutalities and oppression by the Indian-occupational forces, but the United Nations and international rights organisations were not taking any sort of action on such human rights violations.

The minister demanded that the international community and human rights organisations should raise voices against the atrocities against Kashmiris, adding that the sacrifices of oppressed Kashmiris would not go waste and the sun of freedom for Kashmiris would rise soon.