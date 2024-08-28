Open Menu

Minister Leads Restoration Of Historic Gurdwaras

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Minister leads restoration of historic Gurdwaras

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Additional Secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Saifullah Khokhar, visited Tehsil Bhai Pheru's Nowshera Virkan area on Wednesday to initiate restoration work of the historic Gurdwara located in the area.

The minister said that the government and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee were making every effort to reopen all historic Gurdwaras across the country for the Sikh community and to eliminate illegal occupations on these sites.

He emphasised that these Gurdwaras are a vital part of Sikh history and heritage and their restoration would help the Sikh community preserve its religious and cultural legacy.

Ramesh Arora also expressed gratitude to the local community for their cooperation, said that the project would not have been possible without their support and collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nowshera Virkan All Government

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

4 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

4 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

4 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan