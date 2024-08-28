Minister leads restoration of historic Gurdwaras

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Additional Secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Saifullah Khokhar, visited Tehsil Bhai Pheru's Nowshera Virkan area on Wednesday to initiate restoration work of the historic Gurdwara located in the area.

The minister said that the government and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee were making every effort to reopen all historic Gurdwaras across the country for the Sikh community and to eliminate illegal occupations on these sites.

He emphasised that these Gurdwaras are a vital part of Sikh history and heritage and their restoration would help the Sikh community preserve its religious and cultural legacy.

Ramesh Arora also expressed gratitude to the local community for their cooperation, said that the project would not have been possible without their support and collaboration.