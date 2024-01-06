Open Menu

Minister Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Finalize Hajj Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to finalize Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, departed for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to finalize the arrangements for Hajj.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to hold significant meetings with Saudi officials and evaluate the arrangements for Hajj.

The minister will also visit Jeddah to attend the International Hajj Conference organized by Saudi Arabia.

Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Attaur Rahman, along with Joint Secretary Hajj, Sajjad Haider Yaldram, is also accompanying the minister on this visit.

