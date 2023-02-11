Minister-led High Level Committee tasked to investigate into mass irregularities in MDA

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb. 11 (APP)::A high-level inquiry committee was Saturday constituted to investigate mass irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA).

AJK minister for MDA and Energy Ch. Arshad Hussain will head the committee, it was officially announced.

"A formal notification about the emergence of the committee formed to take steps to investigate irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) was issued on Saturday. According to this notification, the committee will be headed by Minister for MDA, Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain.

Whereas the members of the committee included Communications Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member of the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Shoukat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur District Ch. Amjad Iqbal, Director General Mirpur Development Authority Engr. Abdul Qayyum Mughal and others.

The committee will work under the supervision of Chief Secretary Azad Jammu Kashmir government Muhammad Usman Chachar, the official notification said.