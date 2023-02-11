UrduPoint.com

Minister-led High Level Committee Tasked To Investigate Into Mass Irregularities In MDA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Minister-led High Level Committee tasked to investigate into mass irregularities in MDA

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb. 11 (APP)::A high-level inquiry committee was Saturday constituted to investigate mass irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA).

AJK minister for MDA and Energy Ch. Arshad Hussain will head the committee, it was officially announced.

"A formal notification about the emergence of the committee formed to take steps to investigate irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) was issued on Saturday. According to this notification, the committee will be headed by Minister for MDA, Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain.

Whereas the members of the committee included Communications Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member of the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Shoukat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur District Ch. Amjad Iqbal, Director General Mirpur Development Authority Engr. Abdul Qayyum Mughal and others.

The committee will work under the supervision of Chief Secretary Azad Jammu Kashmir government Muhammad Usman Chachar, the official notification said.

Related Topics

Assembly Water Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Housing

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Students&#039; Dental Conference

52 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

2 hours ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

4 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.