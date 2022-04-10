UrduPoint.com

Minister LG Chairs Meeting On Development Schemes Of Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Minister LG chairs meeting on development schemes of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a meeting of MPAs of Peshawar to review development projects of Peshawar district and performance of local bodies in detail as well as necessary decisions taken.

The meeting held at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar expressed satisfaction over the pace of ongoing and new development projects under WSSP, all four TMAs, City Metropolitan Corporation and other local bodies.

It was decided to take some concrete steps in this regard including increase in municipal staff, deployment of inspection teams and quality control in order to further improve the sanitation and water supply services in the city.

The Minister directed all the municipal bodies to take steps on crash grounds to expedite the pace of work on development projects in Peshawar city and to improve the hygiene and sanitation situation in the provincial metropolitan.

He clarified that in view of the onset of summer, not only all the bazaars and highways but also the streets and small Mohallas should be kept clean and hygienic whereas modern scientific methods and machinery should be applied for this purpose so that, he said, the city dwellers feel a pleasant change on the occasion of Holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

"These changes must also be visible to those coming to Peshawar from other cities as well," he added and maintained that Peshawar anciently remained the city of flowers and gardens and the present PTI led KP government endeavored from day one to revive the past glory of this historical city.

Faisal Amin Gandapur revealed in the meeting that an integrated plan to recycle millions tons of garbage of all major cities of the province including Peshawar through modern technology is also under serious consideration of the provincial government for which required resources and sponsors are being explored.

