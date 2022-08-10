Minister LG denounces terrorist attack on military convoy in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the convoy of Pakistan Army in North Waziristan that was busy in its national obligation of border and public security.

The Minister made it clear that the Pakistan Army will surely defeat the heinous ambitions of the inimical forces working against the country and the nation and hence the morale of our army cannot be downed through such cowardly acts of terrorism.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the elevation of the souls of the brave soldiers martyred in the attack and speedy recovery of the injured.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the aggrieved families as well.

Faisal Amin Gandapur paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Army for fighting against the anti-state and terrorist elements besides being alert and active round the clock to protect the geographical boundaries of the motherland, especially in the border areas. He said that the whole nation acknowledged the sacrifices of our valiant soldiers. The eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the security and safety of the country will always be remembered and written in golden words in history.