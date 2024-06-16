Minister LG Directs To Ensure Provision Of Water, Sheds In Cattle Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Arshad Ayub on Sunday directed the relevant authorities to ensure the effective implementation of the pre-arranged plan for the immediate disposal of the carcasses of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and to ensure the provision of drinking water and sheds in the cattle markets.
He was addressing a meeting held at the office of Tehsil Municipal Administration Swabi after inspecting cattle markets in Tehsil Swabi and Topi.
Tehsil Chairman Attaullah Khan, Regional Municipal Officer Zeeshan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Swabi Allah Nawaz Khan, TMO Jahangir Khan, and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.
TMO Jahangir Khan, while briefing the provincial minister on the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha, said, "The supply of clean drinking water for the buyers and cattle in the cattle markets is going on regularly, while shades and canopies have also been installed there."
He said, "Arrangements have been made for the disposal of sacrificial animal waste, and more than 10,000 biodegradable bags have been distributed in various union councils through the elected chairmen.
"
Provincial Local Government Minister Arshad Ayub Khan urged us to further improve the arrangements in cattle markets and to keep all the staff on duty during Eid.
He also directed to increase the number of toilets in the cattle markets and to provide permanent water sources there.
Arshad Ayub Khan urged the municipal officers to work on better business models by better managing their properties to increase the revenue of TMAs.
He said, "Work is in progress on the lease policy at the provincial level, while the provincial cabinet has formed a committee to establish the Assets Management Company to ensure better management of government properties, which will provide guidance to all departments regarding the better use of government properties."
The Provincial Local Government Minister said, "The cabinet committee is already working for fair distribution of the assets of the erstwhile district councils to the TMAs, and the issue will be resolved very soon."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 accused held, narcotics recovered5 minutes ago
-
Butchers demand high fee for slaughter in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
12 Livestock markets established in Abbottabad for Eid-ul-Azha6 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha with religious fervour in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader pays tribute to Punjab CM26 minutes ago
-
1000 Eid congregations in Faisalabad district36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 cancels holidays36 minutes ago
-
Saleem Channa’s book launching ceremony held36 minutes ago
-
FWMC distributes bags for collecting entrails36 minutes ago
-
Home Minister orders comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha46 minutes ago
-
Dry, very hot weather likely to persist in city46 minutes ago