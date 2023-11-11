Minister LG expresses condolence over death of CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Local Bodies and Irrigation Engineer Amer Durrani expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday.

I his condolences he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.